May 5th Morning Rush: Motion filed to separate murder trials in Victoria Martensa case
It's a small step closer to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Senate leaders are expected to make changes to the bill or they could even craft their own legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC