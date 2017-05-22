May 22nd Morning Rush: School board expected to vote on APS budget
Albuquerque Public Schools is still projecting to see a shortfall of $13 million but that's far less than the $24 million it originally anticipated. The district had been planning on a two percent budget cut but officials say that is not necessary since they've seen an enrollment decline of more than 1,000 students.
