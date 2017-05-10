Mail carriers to pick up food donatio...

Mail carriers to pick up food donations Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe residents on Saturday morning can place food donations near their mailboxes for pickup by letter carriers delivering mail during the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, sponsored by The Food Depot and the National Association of Letter Carriers. The Food Depot hopes to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food during the drive, part of the nation's largest single-day food drive, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Tue you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr 30 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr 23 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr '17 Yeah 17
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC