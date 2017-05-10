Mail carriers to pick up food donations Saturday

Santa Fe residents on Saturday morning can place food donations near their mailboxes for pickup by letter carriers delivering mail during the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, sponsored by The Food Depot and the National Association of Letter Carriers. The Food Depot hopes to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food during the drive, part of the nation's largest single-day food drive, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.