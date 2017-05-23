There are on the Press-Telegram story from 16 hrs ago, titled Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns may be at risk. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:

In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, a car travels down historic Route 66 toward Albuquerque, N.M. Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, soon may be dropped from a National Park Service preservation program. A federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire in two years and with it would go millions of dollars in grants for reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press-Telegram.