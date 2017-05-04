Latin groove: La Santa Cecilia
Los Angeles' Grammy Award-winning Latin troubadours, La Santa Cecilia, return to Santa Fe on tour for their new visual album, Amar Y Vivir - or Love & Live - which they recorded live on the streets and in parks and bars in Mexico City. Guests galore sit in with the band, which is fronted by vivacious lead singer La Marisoul, including vocalist Eugenia Leon, Mon Laferte, and Mariachi America.
