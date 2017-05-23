Judge again declares mistrial in Tai ...

Judge again declares mistrial in Tai Chan case

Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

After three hours of jury deliberations Tuesday, Judge Fernando Macias declared a mistrial in the the retrial of a former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy accused of murder in a fellow deputy's shooting death at a Las Cruces hotel in 2014.

