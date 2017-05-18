'Graves' returns to film second seaso...

'Graves' returns to film second season in New Mexico

The New Mexico Film Office says "Graves" is being shot starting this week in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and Santa Fe. Crews will be working on the production through July.

