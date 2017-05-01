Global Spirit

Global Spirit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KQED

GLOBAL SPIRIT is a unique television series that investigates philosophical and existential issues of the 21st century, tracing the eternal, yet still evolving human quest for meaning, truth and wisdom. The 12-part series brings together ancient wisdom traditions, with the perspectives of world religions and modern science to help viewers define who we are as human beings, and explore how this affects our relationships with our families, communities, environment and the world at large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Sun Heck No 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Apr 28 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 20
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr 23 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
drugs Mar '17 hdhwh15 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC