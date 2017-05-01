GLOBAL SPIRIT is a unique television series that investigates philosophical and existential issues of the 21st century, tracing the eternal, yet still evolving human quest for meaning, truth and wisdom. The 12-part series brings together ancient wisdom traditions, with the perspectives of world religions and modern science to help viewers define who we are as human beings, and explore how this affects our relationships with our families, communities, environment and the world at large.

