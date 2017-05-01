Fire Engulfs Defunct TV Show Set Near...

Fire Engulfs Defunct TV Show Set Near NM Campus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

May 2--SANTA FE, NM-- A fire broke out on the old "Manhattan" television set adjacent to the Santa Fe University of Art and Design on Monday night, sending flames high into the sky and spreading billowing smoke over mid-city Santa Fe. The set was used for the two seasons of the WGN series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr 30 Heck No 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Apr 28 uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 20
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr 23 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
drugs Mar '17 hdhwh15 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC