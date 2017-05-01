Eldorado Hotel and Spa Deploys Hosted SpaSoft Spa Management System

Springer-Miller Systems , the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, has announced that Eldorado Hotel and Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has implemented its Spa Soft Spa Management System for its award-winning Nidah spa. Featuring treatments inspired by Santa Fe, Eldorado Hotel's Nidah Spa uniquely blends modern and ancient healing techniques using turquoise, chile and honey.

