Eldorado Hotel and Spa Deploys Hosted SpaSoft Spa Management System
Springer-Miller Systems , the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, has announced that Eldorado Hotel and Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has implemented its Spa Soft Spa Management System for its award-winning Nidah spa. Featuring treatments inspired by Santa Fe, Eldorado Hotel's Nidah Spa uniquely blends modern and ancient healing techniques using turquoise, chile and honey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Sun
|Heck No
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Apr 28
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar '17
|hdhwh15
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC