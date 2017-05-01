District 39 Town Hall in Santa Clara
Recently, State Representative Rudy Martinez hosted a Town Hall at the Brown Derby in Santa Clara, to report to his constituents on what had taken place in the latest legislative session, and to answer any questions they might have. At the start of the meeting Mariachi Plata from WNMU performed a song for the audience of about 50 people.
