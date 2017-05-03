Correction, May 3, 2017
A story on Page A-7 in the Wednesday, May 3, 2017, edition about a Santa Fe police officer fatally shooting an auto theft suspect incorrectly referred to Assistant City Attorney Zachary Shandler as the city attorney. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.
