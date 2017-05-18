Correction, May 18, 2017
A story published on Page B-1 of the Thursday, May 18, 2017, edition of The New Mexican , about baseball and softball coaching vacancies at Santa Fe and Capital high schools, incorrectly reported that Santa Fe High head softball coach Randy Montoya and Capital head baseball coach Johnny Glaze were fired Monday. Each resigned his respective position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|Sat
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr 30
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Really
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC