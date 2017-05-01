Chris Austin Songwriting Contest winners at MerleFest 2017
This past weekend at MerleFest , the winners were announced in the 2017 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Finalists had been announced a few weeks ago, and placement was decided during live performances before the judges by the writers of the selected songs on Friday, April 28. The first place winner in the all-important bluegrass category is Linda Jean Stokley, a student at The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University, preparing for a career in our business.
