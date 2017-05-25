Bomb threat at Wal-Mart on Cerrillos ...

Bomb threat at Wal-Mart on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe

A Wal-Mart on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe reopened Friday afternoon after a bomb threat forced it to close for about an hour and a half. The Santa Fe Police Department issued an advisory about the bomb threat at 2:31 p.m., but another alert at 3:50 p.m. stated police found nothing suspicious inside the store.

