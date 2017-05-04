Bloomberg drops $1M on failed soda tax bid in Santa Fe
It was a bad day for billionaire nanny-state warrior Michael Bloomberg, but a good day for financially strapped families in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Like many other cities around the country, Bloomberg had been injecting all sorts of cash into an effort to prompt the city to pass one of the most expensive sin taxes on soda in the country, coming in at two cents per ounce.
