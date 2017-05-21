Birth certificate changes rise follow...

Birth certificate changes rise following Real ID Act

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Birth certificate changes rise following Real ID Act The N.M. Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics is experiencing sharp increase in birth certificate services. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/05/21/birth-certificate-changes-rise-following-real-id-act/101893394/ Donna Clark, of Kirtland, listens as former judge William Birdsall delivers a presentation Tuesday about requirements to obtain a Real ID-compliant driver's license duirng a clinic at the Farmington District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... Sat Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May 9 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr 30 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr 23 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr '17 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr '17 Really 80
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at May 22 at 2:42PM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC