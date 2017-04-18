UNM to host Indian Pop Art exhibit
The UNM Art Museum is hosting a lecture on the rise and fall of Indian Pop Art, a movement whose origins lie at the Institute of American Indian Art in the 1960s and '70s. The lecture is the result of the partnership between UNM and the Georgia O'Keeffe Research Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|11 hr
|Good Luck
|7
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC