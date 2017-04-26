Trump order could scuttle New Mexico ...

Trump order could scuttle New Mexico land swap

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

This file aerial photograph taken March 2013 shows the Rio Grande Gorge, looking north from the Taos Gorge Bridge, which is now part of the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument near Taos, N.M. SANTA FE, N.M.>> President Donald's Trumps executive order to review the designation of national monuments on federal lands could scuttle an unapproved land swap with the state of New Mexico designed to generate more local income for education, the state's land commissioner said today. New Mexico Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn said Trump's order may hinder negotiations to transfer 65 square miles of state land holdings into the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in Northern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 11 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 18
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr 23 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar '17 xxx 6
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at April 27 at 3:42AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC