The past 100 years, April 15, 2017
April 15, 1992: Community leaders in Chamita north of Espanola have tried for years to convince their neighbors to invest in a water system because of polluted private wells, but now they fear federal officials have sunk their efforts. They're not alone in their fears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|5 hr
|xray45
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC