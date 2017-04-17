Teachers, parents, students fight to save Santa Fe schools
Last week, the Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia announced EJ Martinez and Nava elementary schools could shut down because of state budget concerns. When school let out this afternoon, they marched directly to the superintendent demanding their school stay open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|11 hr
|xray45
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC