Teachers, parents, students fight to save Santa Fe schools

Last week, the Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia announced EJ Martinez and Nava elementary schools could shut down because of state budget concerns. When school let out this afternoon, they marched directly to the superintendent demanding their school stay open.

