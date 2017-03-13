State of New Mexico v. Trevor Merhege
Hector H. Balderas, Attorney General, M. Victoria Wilson, Assistant Attorney General, Santa Fe, NM, for Petitioner Bennett Baur, Chief Public Defender, C. David Henderson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Santa Fe, NM, for Respondent {1} At approximately 3:40 a.m., with a police officer in pursuit, Defendant Trevor Merhege ran through the front yard of a private residence that was enclosed by a three foot high wall. He became entangled on a chain link fence as he attempted to jump over an adjoining fence into the back yard of the residence.
