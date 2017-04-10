Sounds for the season: Schola Cantoru...

Sounds for the season: Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe, founded in 1990, is a vocal ensemble dedicated to Gregorian chant and polyphonic sacred music. On Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m., the group presents a Holy Week concert at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe church .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at April 14 at 1:51PM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC