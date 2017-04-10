Sounds for the season: Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe
Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe, founded in 1990, is a vocal ensemble dedicated to Gregorian chant and polyphonic sacred music. On Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m., the group presents a Holy Week concert at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe church .
