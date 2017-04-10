Santa Fe Public Library joins Marmot Library Network as seventh Pika discovery partner
Marmot Library Network is pleased to announce that Santa Fe Public Library is now live on the Pika discovery layer. "SFPL is excited to join the Marmot Library Network as a discovery partner using their open-source discovery software, Pika.
Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
