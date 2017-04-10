Santa Fe Public Library joins Marmot ...

Santa Fe Public Library joins Marmot Library Network as seventh Pika discovery partner

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

Marmot Library Network is pleased to announce that Santa Fe Public Library is now live on the Pika discovery layer. "SFPL is excited to join the Marmot Library Network as a discovery partner using their open-source discovery software, Pika.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Wed Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC