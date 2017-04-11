Santa Fe man facing charges after pas...

Santa Fe man facing charges after passengera s death in suspected DWI crash

Tuesday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Police say 24-year-old Dominic Friedlein was making a left turn Sunday night at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and San Mateo when he crashed into a family of three. His passenger, Stefan Siegmann, died on scene.

