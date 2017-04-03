Santa Fe gallery company closes bronze foundry in Tesuque
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that as a result of mounting tax debt and other financial troubles, Shidoni Foundry and Galleries announced Tuesday that it is closing its foundry. Shidoni's two galleries and a sculpture garden will remain open.
