Roman Catholic church backs Santa Fe soda tax

The Roman Catholic Church is endorsing a proposed tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in New Mexico's state capital city. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe threw its support Wednesday behind a soda tax of 2 cents per fluid ounce that would go toward expanding prekindergarten programs.

