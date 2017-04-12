Rep. Martinez, Sen. Morales schedule ...

Rep. Martinez, Sen. Morales schedule Town Hall

SILVER CITY - After the 60-day legislative session in Santa Fe, Representative Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez and Senator Howie Morales will be hosting a legislative Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Brown Derby in Santa Clara.

