Rep. Martinez, Sen. Morales schedule Town Hall
After the 60-day legislative session in Santa Fe, Representative Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez and Senator Howie Morales will be hosting a legislative Town Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Brown Derby in Santa Clara.
