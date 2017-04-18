Reno residents turn out for downtown evening to back science

Marchers, some wearing lab coats, gathered Saturday in downtown Reno in northern Nevada in a March for Science event to support science and defend it from U.S. budget cuts and censorship. Other cities in the region where events were held included Las Vegas, Phoenix and Santa Fe, New Mexico, where participants' signs said "science is not an alternative fact" and "make American smart again."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.