Reno residents turn out for downtown evening to back science
Marchers, some wearing lab coats, gathered Saturday in downtown Reno in northern Nevada in a March for Science event to support science and defend it from U.S. budget cuts and censorship. Other cities in the region where events were held included Las Vegas, Phoenix and Santa Fe, New Mexico, where participants' signs said "science is not an alternative fact" and "make American smart again."
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|15 hr
|anything
|5
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
