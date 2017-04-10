Pro-tax group waives campaign violation hearing
A political committee working for passage of a proposed city tax on sugary drinks to fund preschool programs in the Santa Fe area filed a document Thursday waiving a hearing on a complaint alleging the group violated a city campaign law. Pre-K for Santa Fe said in its filing with the City Clerk's Office that it will "accept the determination" of the city Ethics and Campaign Review Board.
