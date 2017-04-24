Police: Suspect fatally shot after striking officer with car
The New Mexico State Police are reporting a Santa Fe Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting in Eldorado, NM., a community near Santa Fe, Saturday evening. NMSP says a Santa Fe officer and an NMSP Investigation Bureau Agent located a stolen vehicle about 9:45 P.M. at #12 Chaparral Drive in Eldorado.
