Police ID man found dead in Santa Fe apartment
Santa Fe police have identified the man who died in an apartment on Calle Amanda over the weekend as 44-year-old James Fernandez. Police say the man had a bruise on his head and there was blood nearby, but the cause of death is being investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Mon
|Saawya
|13
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC