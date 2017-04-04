Police ID man found dead in Santa Fe ...

Police ID man found dead in Santa Fe apartment

Santa Fe police have identified the man who died in an apartment on Calle Amanda over the weekend as 44-year-old James Fernandez. Police say the man had a bruise on his head and there was blood nearby, but the cause of death is being investigated.

