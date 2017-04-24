NM Supreme Court agrees to hear state...

NM Supreme Court agrees to hear state budget dispute

Read more: Silver City Sun-News

NM Supreme Court agrees to hear state budget dispute Oral arguments were scheduled May 15 at the Supreme Court Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pXLV8r SANTA FE - The New Mexico Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a lawsuit by the state Legislature that accuses Republican Gov. Susana Martinez of overstepping her authority by vetoing funding to the state Legislature and all state universities and colleges. Martinez was ordered to respond to a petition from the Democratic-led Legislature that says her line-item vetoes would "effectively abolish" state institutions of higher education and upset the balance of powers between branches of government outlined in the state's constitution.

