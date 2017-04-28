New Mexico universities seek tuition increases
Student tuitions are on the rise at one of the nation's most affordable state university systems in response to New Mexico's state budget crisis. Regents at New Mexico Highlands University were considering Friday a 7.5 percent tuition hike in anticipation of new state funding cuts.
