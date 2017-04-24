New Mexico historian inducted into Sp...

New Mexico historian inducted into Spanish Order for works

Thomas E. ChA vez, a noted New Mexico historian and onetime director of the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe, was inducted this month into the Spanish Order of Isabella the Catholic, a lofty recognition of ChA vez's work to bring together the people of the United States and Spain.

