New Mexico historian inducted into Spanish Order for works
Thomas E. ChA vez, a noted New Mexico historian and onetime director of the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe, was inducted this month into the Spanish Order of Isabella the Catholic, a lofty recognition of ChA vez's work to bring together the people of the United States and Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr 23
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar '17
|xxx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC