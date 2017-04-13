New Mexico budget crisis heads toward court
New Mexico lawmakers have authorized plans to sue Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to block vetoes that would defund state universities and colleges along with the legislative branch of government in the coming fiscal year. New Mexico budget crisis heads toward court SANTA FE - New Mexico lawmakers have authorized plans to sue Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to block vetoes that would defund state universities and colleges along with the legislative branch of government in the coming fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Sat
|Gee
|4
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC