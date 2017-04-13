New Mexico lawmakers have authorized plans to sue Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to block vetoes that would defund state universities and colleges along with the legislative branch of government in the coming fiscal year. New Mexico budget crisis heads toward court SANTA FE - New Mexico lawmakers have authorized plans to sue Republican Gov. Susana Martinez to block vetoes that would defund state universities and colleges along with the legislative branch of government in the coming fiscal year.

