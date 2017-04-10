Music professor retires after 33 year...

Music professor retires after 33 years teaching clarinet

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

After over three decades at UNM, clarinet and saxophone player and music professor Keith Lemmons celebrated his teaching career with a farewell performance last night. A quintet started 33 years ago by Lemmons called the New Mexico Winds played a composition of flute, oboe, bassoon and horn, with Lemmons on clarinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Wed Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at April 14 at 3:35AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC