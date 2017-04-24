The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts : Kathryn Oakes Hall pinned a sign to the back of her T-shirt as she made her way to the march in Santa Fe, New Mexico: "Nine months pregnant, so mad I'm here." But she marched anyway because she worried about her baby's future in a world that seems to consider science disposable.

