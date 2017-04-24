More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts : Kathryn Oakes Hall pinned a sign to the back of her T-shirt as she made her way to the march in Santa Fe, New Mexico: "Nine months pregnant, so mad I'm here." But she marched anyway because she worried about her baby's future in a world that seems to consider science disposable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Sun The truth 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... Sun The truth 6
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at April 24 at 3:21AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC