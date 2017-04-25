Michael Bloomberg boosts spending on Santa Fe taxa

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has contributed more than $800,000 in recent weeks to push for voter approval of a tax on sugary sodas in New Mexico's state capital city. Michael Bloomberg boosts spending on Santa Fe tax initiative SANTA FE - New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has contributed more than $800,000 in recent weeks to push for voter approval of a tax on sugary sodas in New Mexico's state capital city.

