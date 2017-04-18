Man who suffered serious brain injuries in Santa Fe crash remains in coma
An Albuquerque man is fighting for his life after a horrific crash in Santa Fe on Easter Sunday left him with severe brain injuries. His own girlfriend is suspected of driving under the influence and causing the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|8 hr
|anything
|5
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC