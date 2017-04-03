Lee's Dirksen And Williamson Present At International Anthropology Conference
Lee University's Dr. Murl Dirksen and Erin Williamson, Lee alumna, presented in Santa Fe, N.M., at the annual meeting of the Society for Applied Anthropology.
