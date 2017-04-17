Lawsuit filed over sick leave policy for NMa

Whether called sick leave or personal leave, the lawsuit claims, it is private property that is created by the provisions of a teacher's contract and the policies of the respective school board. Lawsuit filed over sick leave policy for NM teachers Whether called sick leave or personal leave, the lawsuit claims, it is private property that is created by the provisions of a teacher's contract and the policies of the respective school board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.