Lawsuit Alleging DWS Fails to Enforce Wage Protection Laws Goesa

Today, New Mexico's First Judicial Court ruled that a lawsuit charging that Department of Workforce Solutions must enforce state laws protecting working people against wage theft from their employers can go forward. Lawsuit Alleging DWS Fails to Enforce Wage Protection Laws Goes Forward SANTA FE - Today, New Mexico's First Judicial Court ruled that a lawsuit charging that Department of Workforce Solutions must enforce state laws protecting working people against wage theft from their employers can go forward.

