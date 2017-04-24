Konica Minolta Supports Breast Tomosy...

Konica Minolta Supports Breast Tomosynthesis Education at 2017...

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. displayed its commitment to Digital Breast Tomosynthesis education as a sponsor of this year's Pre-Conference DBT Workshop at the 2017 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium from April 6-9 in Los Angeles, CA. The workshop provided eight hours of initial training in DBT as required by the FDA and attendees had the opportunity to review and report cases on individual DBT workstations, such as Konica Minolta's Exaa Mammo.

