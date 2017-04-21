Jungian Conference Turns Nature Insid...

Jungian Conference Turns Nature Inside Out

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Irregular Times

"Here in the 'Land of Enchantment' you are invited to step aside from the demands of your external life and in a beautiful retreat setting turn inward in order to cultivate a partnership with the wholeness of Nature." That's the promise made by the 2017 C.G. Jung Psychology and Spirituality Conference, to be held this June in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irregular Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 3 hr anything 5
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr 19 coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at April 22 at 3:00AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,480,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC