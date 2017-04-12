Home brewers from Santa Fe to be featured on new TV show
It's no secret New Mexico has made headway in the craft brewing industry, and now two home brewers are giving our state national attention. They're being featured on a new TV show and its first stop is Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC