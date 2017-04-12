Home brewers from Santa Fe to be feat...

Home brewers from Santa Fe to be featured on new TV show

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's no secret New Mexico has made headway in the craft brewing industry, and now two home brewers are giving our state national attention. They're being featured on a new TV show and its first stop is Santa Fe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Wed Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC