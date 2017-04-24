Glorieta Camps working to comply with permits
After a long list of permit problems, a popular Christian youth summer camp near Santa Fe will stay open after all. Those issues emerged in February, but Glorieta Camps says it is well on its way to complying with the county and state permits needed to operate this summer.
