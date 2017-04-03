Getting graphic

Santa Fe-based artist Jamie Chase's career as a painter and graphic novel illustrator inspired the exhibition Illustrated! Masters of Graphic Novel Art, which showcases the work of professional illustrators from around the U.S. The show, curated by Chase, includes examples of commissioned artwork as well as drawings, watercolors, prints, and paintings from the artists' more personal bodies of work. "It's highly unusual to show comic art in a fine-art environment," Chase said.

