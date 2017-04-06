Experts warn predators use online ads...

Experts warn predators use online ads to lure youth into human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A local advocacy group said human trafficking is up around the country. The director of the group told KRQE News 13 all of the cases she has seen started the same way - online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Thu Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 19 Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at April 08 at 4:36AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC