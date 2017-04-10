Exhibit highlights UNM's role in New Deal
UNM will be hosting an exhibit in Zimmerman Library this week focusing on the University's participation in New Deal programming as a recipient of the funds provided by the federal program created by Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s. The exhibit, titled "A New Deal at UNM: federal funding transformation of the 1930s," will run from Tuesday through the beginning of August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|Curious
|78
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC